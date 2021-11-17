LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 261.43 ($3.42).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 274.40 ($3.59) on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.80 ($3.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

