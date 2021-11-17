American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a growth of 16,868.8% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ABMC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. American Bio Medica has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -2.12.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.