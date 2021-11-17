thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.25 ($16.76) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA stock opened at €10.35 ($12.17) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.07.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

