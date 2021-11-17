Critical Survey: Hypera (HYPMY) and The Competition

Hypera (OTCMKTS: HYPMY) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hypera to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hypera pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 54.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hypera is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Hypera has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypera’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hypera and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hypera $793.81 million $251.25 million 12.52 Hypera Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -125.08

Hypera’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hypera. Hypera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hypera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypera 29.33% 15.45% 8.18% Hypera Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hypera and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypera 0 0 0 0 N/A Hypera Competitors 5212 19090 41265 797 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Hypera’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hypera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hypera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hypera beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hypera

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. The company also provides nutrition, sweeteners, and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay 50+, BiotÃ´nico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo QuÃ­mica, Torsilax, Neosoro, Doralgina, Flavonid, and Histamin brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.