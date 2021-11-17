$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. TFI International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

