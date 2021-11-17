Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $311,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

