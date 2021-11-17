FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $39.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

