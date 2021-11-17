Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $246.31 and last traded at $246.47. 85,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,947,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.18.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock valued at $512,963,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 295.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.72.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 54.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

