Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Blink Charging traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 291,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,205,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

