Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 29th

Shares of Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of PNGZF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Paringa Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Paringa Resources Company Profile
