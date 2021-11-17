Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 17th (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 17th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Pyxis Oncology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

