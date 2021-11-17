Kohl’s (KSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

