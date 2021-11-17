Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSIQ opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian Solar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

