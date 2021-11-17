Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €142.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €142.60 ($167.76) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.45 ($182.88).

ETR:HLAG opened at €212.60 ($250.12) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a 52 week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

