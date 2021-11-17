Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €36.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €36.40 ($42.82) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.76 ($56.19).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.