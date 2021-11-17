UBS Group Reiterates “€135.50” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €135.50 ($159.41) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.31 ($156.83).

AIR stock opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.68.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

