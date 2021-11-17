ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.74 ($23.23).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €12.12 ($14.26) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.43 and a 200-day moving average of €16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

