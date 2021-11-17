FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.45.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.72. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $94,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.