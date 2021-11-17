Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.63) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

