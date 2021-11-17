CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

