CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.
CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
CyrusOne stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
