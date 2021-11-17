Richard L. Sandor Purchases 2,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

CRE stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Wednesday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £714.70 million and a P/E ratio of -52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.06.

CRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

