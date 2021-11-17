FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

