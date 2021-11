Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells £71,057.50 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £71,057.50 ($92,837.08).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £11,842.50 ($15,472.30).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £1,674,396.25 ($2,187,609.42).

Shares of SBI stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Sourcebio International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.29.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Sourcebio International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.