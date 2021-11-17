Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

