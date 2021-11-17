Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,248 shares of company stock worth $10,307,304 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 267,385 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.