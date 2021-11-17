Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 412.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 110.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 218,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.