Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.03. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £689.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($78,585.84).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

