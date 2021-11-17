$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.35 million. ViewRay reported sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

