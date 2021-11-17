Mirrored Tesla Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $68,616.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $1,078.76 or 0.01785080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 21,651 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

