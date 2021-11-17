Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $118.59 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001524 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $118.59 million and $3.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00267737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00137729 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,764,149 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.