sUSD (SUSD) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. sUSD has a total market cap of $116.09 million and $25.51 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,608,253 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

