AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 1,178,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,192,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

