$97.02 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report sales of $97.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.47 million to $108.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $349.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $513.78 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $587.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ESTE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 204,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,311. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $976.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.