$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post sales of $215.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $215.10 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of VREX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 668,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

