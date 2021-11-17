BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.85 and last traded at C$38.86. Approximately 406,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 634,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th.

