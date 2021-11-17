Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Up 0.1%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIPKF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

