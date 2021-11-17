Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.25 Million

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $298.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.80 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 260,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $806.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.