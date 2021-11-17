Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,034.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $7.04 million and $124,034.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

