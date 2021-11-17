Amon Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, Amon has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,928.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.