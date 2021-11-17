$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.86 million and the highest is $254.48 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

