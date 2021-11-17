Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 721,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,465. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

