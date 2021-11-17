CBDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,518.00 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 112.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBDAO has traded up 96% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $197,264.23 and $72,518.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.37 or 0.00225353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010380 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

