MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,574. MediWound has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $85.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

