Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.30 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.94. 291,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,364. Qualys has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.67.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

