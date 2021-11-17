Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $9.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,744,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,073,871. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

