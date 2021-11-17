$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eargo.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eargo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 146.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eargo by 24.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,737. Eargo has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $281.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

