Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.50 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 178.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.