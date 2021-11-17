DAD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $70.11 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.18 or 0.00225740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010382 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

