Analysts Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $166.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.40 million and the highest is $168.61 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $154.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $649.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.73 million to $652.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.18 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $709.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.69. 1,772,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

