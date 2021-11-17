WorkQuest Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $122,077.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $122,077.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

